Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Music & Minds Group a public Whatsapp group held its 4th annual end of year and Christmas party recently in Lagos.

Addressing guests, Akin fatunke, a founding member of the group stressed the need for young musicians to learn from the old musicians both living and dead that have positively impacted lives.

He said: “What we have today is cut and paste, technology has taken over. There is need for today’s musicians to carry out proper research before coming up with any music, and by so doing, they will come up with music that will bring knowledge, peace and joy to the minds of the listeners,” he added.

On the event tagged: Meet and Greet, Fatunke said: “This event was specially put together for friends and enthusiasts who have interacted virtually on WhatsApp, to meet physically at least once in a year, to put faces to names, to embrace, enjoy unity in diversity, and reinforce that music is a force for peace and conflict resolution.

He also used the opportunity to urge up-and-coming musicians in the country to play music that will promote love, peace and unity in the society

Also speaking, another pioneer member of Music and Minds Group, Skidd Ikemefuna described the gathering as a wonderful idea that brings together creative people in Nigeria.

“It is a meeting point for all the creative people in the country, including; artists, actors, actresses, song writers among others so as to share ideas and to see what is happening globally and adopt it locally, Ikemefuna said.