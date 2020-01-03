Rita Okoye

For Dream Empire Music Label CEO, Mbataku Chimaobi Clarke, entertainment has been a thing he has always dreamt of venturing into since his early years. Today, Dream Empire, his brainchild has successful signed two artistes.

“Music has always been my passion,” he told TS Weekend. “ I have always had interest in good music and I set up Dream Empire five years ago. Initially, we started out as Dream Records but later rebranded. Today we have two artistes on the platform namely, Verchi and F2 who are currently on probation.”

Commenting on the rigorous process which led to the signing of the artistes he continued: “Before picking artistes, we look at the concept of what they have. We look at their behavior and artistic personality. We are still looking out for fresh talent to join our team. However, we have one female act on ground, Summa. She is one good female artiste we are considering to sign.”

Against the backdrop of issues that arise between label and artiste once the artiste becomes successful, what move is Dream Empire making to foreclose such?

“We are well prepared for whatever lies ahead. However, good relationship matters between artiste and label. We know it is money that stirs these ugly dramas.

“However, we usually make our artistes go through our contracts and make them undergo orientation before signing them. We believe in continuity; for now we are focusing more on growing the label. We want to be one of the best record labels in Nigeria. We are also open to collaborations with top artistes,’ he concluded.