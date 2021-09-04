By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Award-winning producer and promoter of Hitlist ‘N’ Cruzin Mursty Adinoyi laid to rest his mother-in-law, Agnes Erehobho Eromosele, to rest at her country home in Irrua, Edo State at the weekend.

The late Madam Eromosele, the mother of Mrs Roseline Adinoyi, one-time aviation correspondent, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and former chairperson, League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) died on July 24 at the age of 76.

Prior to the burial, a convoy of vehicles and fully armed policemen had gone to the morgue to convey her remains to her country home, where she was finally laid to rest.

On their way from the morgue, a group of undertakers took charge. Wth the casket on their shoulders displaying several dancing steps to the music blaring from a mobile music disco jockey to the admiration of all the villagers that accompanied them to the morgue.

While members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), House of Victory, Lagos Province 2, Ajasa, Lagos led by Pastor Femi Adetoyinbo were officiating the Service of Songs, the elders of the village were at the other end conducting their affairs in line with their tradition.

Pastor Adetoyinbo took the Bible reading from Revelation 14 verse 13–20, urging those who have come to pay their last respects to live a good life just like the deceased.

The interment was followed by music, with dance by a traditional troupe from Kogi State.

Late Madam Eromosele, a trained teacher, was born into the family of the Esama of Irrua, Chief Aramude and Ikharehon Eromosele in Idumebo Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

She attended the prestigious Teachers Training College (Sacred Heart College) Ubiaja, where she qualified as a trained teacher and taught in several schools.

Present at the occasion were Pastors, Femi and Funke Adetoyinbo, Lagos President, Creative Industry Group (CIG) Nigeria, Felix Duke, music stars, friends of Mr and Mrs Adoniyi, staff of DAAR Communications, representative of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), relations of the late Agnes and representatives from Kogi State.

