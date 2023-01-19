Emmanuel Shedu, fondly referred to as Yo’Dele, a US-based Nigerian music sensation, performer and songwriter, has given his fans across the world a memorable 2023 New Year gift, with the release of his new single, ‘Keke Ti Koko.’

Yo’Dele, an up-and-coming artiste, stands as one of the most talented Nigerian singers home and abroad. The Afrobeat singer has leveraged the boundless nature of the internet to take his music to all nooks and crannies of the world, culminating in the significant growth of his fanbase.

Though based in the United States, the talented artiste employs a perfect blend of African tune, jazz and funk with lyrics that can be easily related to, to convey his messages. Yo’Dele’s latest banger is not short of exactly that, and it is why ‘Keke Ti Koko’ has been attracting crazy streaming and listening numbers on Spotify, Itunes, Tidal, Deezer and AudioMack.

Emmanuel Shedu literally ‘poured’ himself in the track, and it is why the numbers are freaking mind blowing days after the release. His fans would think they have seen the best of him until the release of ‘Keke Ti Koko’, a track suitable for the dancehall or a vibe all-day long.

Yo’Dele did not just come out of the blue. His passion for music started from childhood when his parents would rent the air in their home with tracks of Michael Jackson and James Brown.

“Michael Jackson, James Brown, old school hits my parents played were very early influences of why I ever went into music”, he stated in a recent question and answer session.

He took the passion to University of Technology (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State, where he was meant to study Chemical Engineering, but eventually minored in music. The masters degree holder from the renowned Hopkins University, released his first back-to-back singles; Amazing’ and ‘Tonado’, in 2019.

A year later, the 26-year-old dropped another hit singles; ‘Jumbolo’ and ‘Konji’, before releasing ‘Like To Party’ in 2021.

Yo’Dele, who hails from Lagos State, discussed his journey as a young artiste in a recent interview, the role of the internet as a tool to spreading his music and many more.

“I was born in Lagos. I studied in FUTA, Akure, and was there until after first year. Studied to be a computer engineer for bachelor’s degree where I minored in music for 2 semester”, he stated.

Continuing, Yo’Dele said, growing up has been about working for the things you want, getting them and managing it. Sometimes people have dreams and hopes for you and they must coincide with the hopes and dreams for yourself. When they don coincide, you can be on your own for most of the journey. Fortunately I have had loved ones/best friend when I needed one in dark times.

“I have performed at a lot of venues; I can’t think of it all. Some of them are: Opening shows for Burna Boy, Caribbean Festivals in the US, I have performed at weddings and galas, at charity events.

“Most favorite was the gala for Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas because I had a lot of control on the input and output of the entertainment. My least favorite are usually performing at pay to play events. As an upcoming artist, you’ll see a lot of ‘gigs’ like this; I dislike the lack of organization in such events.” he added

When asked what else he would have done if he was not a singer, Yo’Dele jokingly replied, “I’ll continue making money as an engineer, would take more risk with starting multiple side businesses and would settle down to build little with my wife.”