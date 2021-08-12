From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

An Abuja based NGO, Shamies Unusual Foundation, will be hosting a concert that will star Faze, Star Plus, Bro Shaggy, Mr Macaroni, Annie Debia and other top artists and Instagram influencers to entertain prisoners at the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja, on Sunday.

President and founder of the organisation Sarah Abdul said the event was part of the annual commemoration of the Foundation’s anniversary which also happens to be her birthday.

She said in addition to the concert, there would be provisions for foods, drinks and medical supplies for the inmates, including arrangements for HIV and hepatitis tests to help them know their status.

According to Abdul, the foundation hopes to facilitate the bail and release of some of the inmates, especially those with less serious offences, noting that last year about 58 inmates were released across 12 states of the federation, on account of the Foundation.

She said this year’s activities were an outreach to touch the lives of prisoners by making them feel human again and elevating some of their pains through entertainment.

Abdul explained that the foundation was focused on improving the condition of prisons and prisoners by facilitating bails for petty criminals, rehabilitating, empowering and re-integrating ex-convicts into the society.

‘Our goal for that day is to touch the lives of all the prisoners at Kuje prison. Since we cannot bail all of them, we decided to organize a concert that will feature dancing, singing, comedy, side attractions etc to entertain them, give them hope and ease their depression. A lot of them have been locked up for so many years and no longer know what the outside world is like. We believe that this gesture will go a long way in making them feel like humans again and easing their pains,’ she stated.

Abdul appealed to the Federal Government to help better the welfare of prisoners by providing opportunities for employment, promoting the rule of law and providing more infrastructures to decongest the Nigerian prisons.

