In its bid to ensure customer satisfaction through digital inclusion, MTN Nigeria’s digital music streaming service, MusicTime hosted an exclusive event for celebrities recently.

The event, which held at MTN Rooftop Lounge, Ikoyi, Lagos, was for the celebrities to experience first-hand, the unique proposition of the MusicTime App.

The exclusive hangout had in attendance A-list celebrities including D’banj, Sound Sultan, DJ Spinall, Olisa Adibua, and a host of others. To optimize the listening experience for the stakeholders, the DJs streamed songs from MusicTime as a live demonstration.

Speaking, Oye Akideinde, CEO for MusicTime, said: “We are excited to create this innovative solution that tackles two prominent issues with music consumption in Africa: data and ease of payments. MusicTime is a service that understands and accepts our cultures while making an impact. In addition to being pocket-friendly and priced properly for the African market, MusicTime provides access to music for everyone without borders, putting the users in control of their music consumption. Our intention is to build a digital music service that understands both the taste and economic standing of Africans.”

Also at the event, stakeholders including Praise ‘Praiz’ Adejo, Oye Akideinde, Donald ‘Djinee’ Osayamwen, and Funso Finnih were engaged in a panel session to discuss the future of music in the advent of digitalization, while taking cognizance of current milestones Nigerian artistes have attained.

According to Djinee, taking a closer look at what the future holds, “we have to accept the Nigerian reality. However, MusicTime’s proposition of streaming good music without data simply means a great attempt to change this existing reality. It is the new culture and I suggest we all embrace it.”

In 2018, MTN acquired Simfy Africa, which developed MusicTime for users to enjoy the best listening experience on the platform. Enhanced with a music catalogue from local and international artistes, MusicTime allows users to stream music instantly with data.