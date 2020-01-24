Osun State Muslim Community, yesterday allayed fears of Muslims in the state that the security outfit, Amotekun, would be anti-Islam or tilt its employment to favour Christians.

The Muslim body in a statement by its President, Mustafa Olawuyi, said its members are in full support of the security outfit designed for the protection of lives and property as provided for by the Nigeria constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We want to allay the fears of Muslims that the Amotekun outfit has no plan to marginalise or shortchange the interest of Islam and Muslims.

“We wish to inform everyone of the successful interaction between the authority of Amotekun outfit and the Osun State Muslim Community which has helped resolve the grey areas in the operational details and deepened understanding of the issues among the stakeholders,” he said.