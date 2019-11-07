The entire Muslim community in Kogi State, Nasril jumatul Islam on yesterday, offered prayers for a peaceful election with a charge to the political actors to play the game according to the rules.

The Islamic body brought renown clerics and scholars from the 21 local government areas of the state who received Quaranic verses and prayed both for the state and it’s people.

The leader of the group, Ambassador Usman Bello said the purpose of the prayers was to ensure that heated tension currently pervading the state does not result to violence.

He said his group had already met with all the leaders of the political parties and their candidates and told them the need to eschew violence, saying the state is greater than political party or it’s leaders.

Ambassador Bello advised the candidates to allow the fear of God to guide their actions and utterances, saying, God had already known who will win the election.

He also appealed to the police and other agencies in the state not to allow themselves to be used by the political gladiators, some of who he said, have no interest of the masses at heart.