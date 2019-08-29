Sunday Ani

Members of the Majlis Ansarulla Silsila Aliya Ahmadiyya, Nigeria, an elders’ forum of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, have called on the federal, state, and local governments to ensure that parents are encouraged to live up to their parental responsibilities by giving their children exemplary moral training.

In a communiqué at the end of its 44th annual national convention (Ijtema) in Ota, Ogun State, the congregation observed that kidnapping was gradually becoming an endemic phenomenon in the country. Tracing the root cause of insecurity in Nigeria partly to the unbridled desire of youths for overnight wealth, the congregation which earlier identified individual’s inner moral reformation as the most robust tools for societal reformation, argued that only ethical revolution through citizen’s character reformation could breed high quality citizens that would contribute significantly to the economic, social, educational, and political growth of Nigeria

Harping on the theme of the conference, ‘Inner reformation: Key to real ethical revolution,’ the congregation urged the Government to ensure justice for all citizens, as one of the harbingers of peaceful co-existence among the people.

“Justice also fosters the spirit of love, understanding and mutual respect in the citizenry and prevents anarchy and brigandage. An atmosphere of peace also attracts foreign investment.”