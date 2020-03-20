Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Muslim faithful who observed Friday Ju’mat’s prayer in the Presidential Villa, Abuja underwent multiple screening for coronavirus before they were allowed into the Aso Rock mosque for prayers.

The faithful were also given hand sanitizers before stepping into the mosque.

President Muhammadu Buhari was part of those who observed their prayers in the villa mosque led by the Aso Rock Chief Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar.

Others who joined the President to pray were Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, Director General, Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, among others.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha had on Wednesday urged Nigerians to continue to maintain high level of sanitation, hygiene and respiratory etiquette as advised by the health authorities.

Nigerians have also been advised to maintain social distance adding that avoiding crowded areas should be a lifestyle. States like Lagos has already banned religious gathering of more than 50 people.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also directed churches in the country to conduct services online or use house cell based service.