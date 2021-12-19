The Muslim Rights and Peace Assembly (MRPA) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for fishing out Rev Yakubu Pam to head the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

According to a statement signed by its President, Ismail Musa Abu, Rev Pam has proven to be a peacemaker and destrabalised Nigerian loved by all, the reason for yet another accolade as ‘Icon of Peaceful Co-Existence’.

The NCPC boss who was conferred with the awrd by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bade (rtd), was among distinguished Nigerians celebrated at TheNigerian News’ fifth anniversary.

Others included Governors of Kogi, Bauchi and Nasarawa States, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Chief of Army Staff, Amb. Tukur Buratai among others.

According to TheNigerian News, the award was in recognition of Rev Pam’s role in fostering national unity, peace and progress.

Congratulating Rev Pam, the group said President Buhari must take the credit for the choice of the respected cleric to lead the sensitive agency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Musa noted that at this critical time in the country’s existence, the NCPC boss has continued to use his office to preach unity, peace and tolerance.

He said Rev Pam embodies a detrabilised Nigerian loved across religious and ethnic lines.

The Muslim group added that Pam actions have helped to douse the tension and suspicion amongst Christians and Muslims in the country.

According to Musa, with more of Rev Pam in the country, Nigeria will become a better place.

He, however, urged other public servants to emulate the NCPC boss to preach peace and unity at all times.