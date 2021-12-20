The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has urged the newly elected executives of International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria to be good ambassadors by upholding the tenets of journalism in the discharge of their duties.

In a congratulatory statement on Sunday in Abuja, the National President of MMPN, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the association was well pleased with the emergence of the core professionals.

He also implored the new leaders of IPI Nigeria to bring to the fore their wealth of experience as tested professionals to uplift the standards of the international body, as well as its members.

Similarly , Balogun implored them to make it an all-inclusive administration by carrying along all stakeholders and restore the past glory of the institute.

While praying for their successful and an impactful administration, he said MMPN as a professional media body with religious bias, would be willing to partner with IPI Nigeria to achieve it lofty aims.

Those elected during the recent General Assembly of the institute in Abuja included the Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times, Muskilu Mojeed, as President of the IPI Nigeria.

Others were Ahmed Shekarau, the General Manager, Business and Strategy of Media Trust Ltd who was elected Secretary and Rafatu Salami, Assistant Director, Digital Media of Voice of Nigeria (VON) emerged as the Treasurer.

The IPI is a global network of media executives, editors and leading journalists.

Since its establishment in 1950, it has consistently and strongly crusaded for media freedom in all parts of the globe.

The Nigerian chapter of the institute has also deployed its platform to resist assaults on press freedom in the country. (NAN)