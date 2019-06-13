The Muslim League for Accountability (MULAC), an NGO, on Thursday urged President Muhammad Buhari to give priority attention to reviving nation’s moribund industries in his second term in office.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Malam Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Arrigasiyyu said by reviving the industries, such as textile, Ajaokuta Steel Company among others would go a long way in creating more employment as well as reducing the rate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, no nation could achieve any meaningful development without having functional industries.

“We want the president in his second term to appoint honest and credible youths in his cabinet so as to help in piloting the affairs of the country.”

The Executive Director also urged the president to overhaul the security architecture of the country to address it headlong.

He further advised the President to be just and fair to every part of the country in area of projects and appointments.

Arrgasiyyu appealed to the 9th Assembly and the Executives to work in harmony to move the country to greater heights.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to give the President maximum support, pray for him, and our other leaders so as to move the country forward.

‘’We should also put the interest of the country first, against personal interests.”

(NAN)