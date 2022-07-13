From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna based businessman and commentator on national and international issues, Malam Shehu Mahdi has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has not only shot itself on the leg, but also on the head for flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday as Guest on Kaduna based FM radio, Invicta, on the programme, “Perspective”, Malam Mahdi said it is laughable for APC to compare 1993 presidential election of Muslim-Muslim ticket of Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe because Muslims and Christians were more united in those years than now.

“Nowadays, we hear Imams telling congregation unpleasant things about Christians or Christianity, and Pastors telling thier congregation bad things about Muslims or Islam, so running one faith ticket, like Christian-Christian ticket also is to divide them the more”.

“Who told APC that it is only Muslims that will vote for it. Infact, no party can win election without the support of Christians and no party can also win election without the support of Muslims. So trying to separate the two major religions in Nigeria does not augur well for the unity and peace of this country”. He said.

Malam Mahdi who is of Katsina State extraction said he is still wondering what campaign strategy APC is going to apply as far as insecurity is concerned to win the 2023 general elections.

“What is APC going to tell the people of Bassari, Jibiya, Danmusa, Safana of Katsina State when they are under banditry. It is killing and kidnapping every week. The people of Katsina have not seen development in the last seven years. No peace and tranquility in Katsina State.

“If APC goes to Katsina on campaign what will they tell the people about insecurity because APC blackmailed PDP out of government because of insecurity, and today insecurity is worse under APC than it was under PDP.

“Nigerians are living by divine intervention. You see 70 percent of the people living below poverty line, yet they are keeping quiet, which means they will resort to violence one day.

“And 2023 is going to be a deciding moment for Nigeria. If you love this country, if you want tranquility and peace, go and get your PVC to vote for who you think can lead you”.

The commentator on national issues also shed lights on seemingly endless strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)), saying that the lecturers would remain on strike as long as they want.

Mahdi said the federal government is not bothered about negotiating with ASUU because most of government officials have their children schooling outside the country.

“Mr. President has his children schooling Overseas, the Vice President too, all the ministers, all governors, permanent Secretaries, they all have their children in private universities in Nigeria, but mostly in abroad. And here in Nigeria, students have been at home for the past six months waiting for the federal government to fulfill its obligation to ASUU.

“Therefore, ASUU and insecurity will continue to remain issues in Nigeria for a long time until the day those leaders who are holding us by the jugular, may have died. And some of them are at the verge of dying because of fear.

“And looking at insecurity, it is only the common man and villagers that are being affected. They are being abducted on the farms. They sold virtually everything to pay for ransom”. He said.