From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian group, Christ Shiloh Ambassadors of Nigeria (CSAN), has cautioned the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) against criticisms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Christians in the country should not condemn the choice of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima.

It called for the support of both Christians and Muslims for the realization of the ambition of Tinubu, stressing that the joint ticket will harmonise the country rather than divide it as erroneously believed by some Christians.

In a statement by the group’s President, Pastor Ade Odusola and General Secretary, Pastor Felix Rawa, the clerics observed that the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket has a political undertone.

Both Pastor Rawa who is the founder of Christ Shiloh and Pastor Ade Odusola, the founder of Alpha Light Bible Ministry International called on Christian to jettison religious bias in the choice of the nation’s leaders.

The group implored Christians to pull their weight behind the Muslim/Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Shettima, stressing that democracy is a game of numbers and to win, everything must be put in place.

The clerics and their members maintained that not all Christians are members of CAN and not all members of CAN are in support of what its leadership stands for

CSAN noted that the issue of religion should bind the country together rather than creating acrimony among the citizenry, assuring that the joint ticket will be fruitful after the 2023 general election.