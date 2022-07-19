From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) and Concerned Igbo Stakeholders’ Forum (CISF) have slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

They described the same faith ticket as a disaster for APC and Tinubu.

Acting National Secretary of ADF, Abia Onyike, said the pick was indefensible and unjustifiable in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.

He, however, said some of them were not surprised that Tinubu could go through such unpopular and divisive route.

Onyike said: “Remember that the foundation for the current anti-people administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari was laid by the likes of Tinubu.

“Tinubu, a pretentious Awoist, was the one who led the Yoruba into this neo-fascist alliance which produced the APC government in 2015 and the government as the most disastrous and useless assemblage of people in the name of governance in Nigerian history. We are yet to come out of the evil quagmire.

“Now, the same Tinubu is playing a religious card based on a sectarian ideology. Tinubu has exposed himself as a religious demagogue and a fundamentalist. Nigerians will reject him at the polls.”

ADF further said the Igbo cannot support Tinubu’s presidential bid because it was not even the turn of the Yoruba to mount the presidency.

“Tinubu’s inordinate and desperate ambition to taste the presidency is a hoax. It is dead on arrival.”

Also, leader of Concerned Igbo Stakeholders, Chukwuma Okenwa, said Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim as running mate suggested his unfitness to lead a diverse nation like Nigeria where region, ethnicity and religion represent the reality of the people.

The group noted that it was because of the reprehensible nature of the same faith ticket that President Buhari did not pick Tinubu as running mate in 2015.