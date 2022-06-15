From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigeria Muslim for Equity and Good Governance (NIMEGG) has warned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to stop over reacting to issue of Muslin Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said CAN’s reaction was capable of fanning the ember of religious crisis over its recent threat to mobilise against any political party that field Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The group in a statement issued by its Chairman Political Directorate, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Maishanu. however called on the entire world leaders to call Nigeria Christian Association to order, arguing that, CAN was engaging in dangerous act of heating up the polity, which NIMEG said is capable of bringing down Nigeria.

According to the statement, “the leadership of CAN should desist from this dangerous act of unnecessarily heating up the polity, act that is capable of bringing down the whole edifice called Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the only country we call our own. We must not let it fall. Enough is enough. We Muslims in Nigeria have tolerated the excesses of our christian compatriots more than enough and we believe the whole world are watching all the attacks on Islam and Muslims of our country.

“We are all aware of the audacious statements of Pastor Adeboye in the runoff to the just concluded primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC), where he unequivocally supported the Vice President as if he was there as a representative of the church. We kept quite. He even said the next president has to be a Christian from the South, to the extent of creating a political directorate in the Redeemed Church and making that public.

“They set up some machineries to discredit a Muslim southerner but we Muslims kept sealed lips. Nobody called them or addressed them as fanatics. Going by the recent release from the Christen Association of Nigeria, ostensibly threatening the life of our brother Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that if he eventually chooses a Muslim as a running mate, hell will let loose, it is obvious that all previous attacks on this innocent man is all about his faith.

“NIMEGG is hereby asking all National and international peace loving personalities and groups to rise up to the occasion by calling CAN to order. Our religion is completely religion of peace, unity and love. However, this is how the Christians always push us to our last breath.

“We appreciate the intervention of Yoruba Welfare Group that stood on justice for the Northern Muslim. We listen to their press release in Kaduna. That was what salvaged the situation during the agitation for Yoruba nation that purposely focused on Northern Muslim living in the South as object of incessant attack, but ignoring the christain of other ethnic groups in the same region .

The same thing happened during the EndSARS protest that you brought in mercenaries to kill and destroy Tinubu who is our brother. You succeeded in destroying his properties but Almighty God saved his life. Under the guise of fighting the government, yet you left those who are in government and concentrated on the only Muslim who is not in any way in the government. We understood all these, but we kept quiet for peace to reign.

“NIMEGG as an umbrella body that brought the entire Muslim together may not be able to tolerate any of your antics and undeserved attack on any of the illustrious sons and daughters of Islam anymore, directly or indirectly, in the name of politics, either in the ruling party or opposition,” NIMEGG.