From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organization (NACOMYO) in Sokoto state has organized a weeklong symposium to commemorate with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar’s 15th years on the throne of Sokoto Caliphate as the 20th Sultan.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, 8th Shaikh Usmanu Bn Fodiyo Week 1443 AH Special Edition, Malam Muhammad Lawsl Maidoki, disclosed this during a press conference held in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said prominent Islamic clerics and other personalities are expected to grace the occasion which is been slated between 27th October and 2nd November 2021.

Maidoki said the event theme is tagged: ‘Promoting Unity, Development and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria and West Africa: Lessons from the Life of Shaikh Usmanu bn Fodiyo’.

“The seven (7) days will consists of live radio and television programs, quiz and essay competitions, symposia, lectures among others. The resource persons are drawn from academia, youths organizations as well as public and private sectors.

“This coincides with the time when the 20th Sultan of Sokoto and the heir to the throne of Sokoto Caliphateis completing fifteenth years on the throne. Unarguably, the Sultan over this years has immensely contribute to the promotions of unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and beyond.” Maidoki stated.

He further said the event is projected to reflect the life and contributions of the great jihadist and founder of Sokoto Caliphate, Shaikh Usmanu bn Fodiyo as well as to draw lessons from his reform agenda relevant to solving the nation’s current insecurity challenge.

While acknowledging the role played by the founding father, he noted that his reform provided a fertile ground for spiritual, intellectual economic development in the Caliphate which radiates in Nigeria.

Maidoki also listed collaborative organizations for the event include: Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and Muslim Sister Organization (MSO).

Others are Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Women in Da’awah (WID), Initiative for Muslim Women of Nigeria (IMWON) Alkhidmatul Khairiyyah Foundation (AKF) and Women in Da’awah

