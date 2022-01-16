Nigerian Muslims have been enjoined to foster peace and unity in their Mosques and in communities in order to engender understanding and amity.

This admonition was given by Mallam Buhari Dangaladima at a two-day retreat for Executive Members of the Suncity Estate Muslim Residents Association (SEMRA) last Saturday in Abuja.

Dangaladima, who is the Chairman, SEMRA Executive Council, in a statement signed by SEMRA’s Publicity Secretary, Chibuzo Farouk Akaolisa, harped on the imperatives of peace and unity as the bedrock of progress and development in every nation.

“If every community, every society embedded these two attributes in their vision and mission, we would find that the world would be a better place for all the different peoples who inhabit it.”

In a paper titled ‘Leadership and Management for Senior Executives’ presented by Alhaji Umar Ribadu during the retreat, the leadership consultant and member of SEMRA Board of Trustees, highlighted some important leadership nuggets that yield productivity, such as effective communication, art of listening, time management, loyalty and obedience, consistency and the need for a leader to understand himself and understand the people he works with.

The paper further emphasised that “the key objective of a leadership training is to produce leaders who can lead in their homes, their various organisations and the society at large.”