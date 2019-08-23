Leaders of the Muslim community in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have condemned the demolition of a Central Mosque in Trans-Amadi, as they called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nyesom Wike and members of the National Assembly to intercede on behalf of the over 10,000 worshippers.

Haroon Muhammed, an imam, said the mosque was demolished by government officials who came with mobile policemen on August 20, citing non-compliance despite the existence of Rivers State approved building plan.

Appealing to Governor Wike, Muhammed said: “This is the most populated mosque. Muslims all over the world can see what has happened to a mosque that is duly approved by the state government. We have been harassed three times now – once on the 29th of last month, then on August 16 and 20 without any formal notice.

“Today, we are denied a place of worship. We don’t want to foment any trouble with government officials. We want the world to help us beg the governor for us to have a place of worship, because this central mosque is the only one serving the whole of Trans-Amadi. Members of the armed forces, the agencies, the police, army, oil company workers, and government workers, who are Muslims, worship im this place.”