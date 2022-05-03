From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Scores of Muslims came out early Monday to observe the Eid Fitri prayers at various locations in volatile northeast Borno State.

Police and other security personnel were deployed to strategic locations especially in Maiduguri, the state capital, to ensure hitch-free eid prayers and celebration.

The police had earlier announced ban on vehicular movement throughout the Eid period while the city later came alive as residents came out in large number despite the scorching sun.