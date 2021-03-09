From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governorship aspirant for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Uche Ekwunife, has urged women to be resilient towards achieving their dreams.

She said while the society is saddled with the responsibility to support women, the onus lies on them to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Ekwunife, in a statement by her media aide, Kingsley Ubani, in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day, said in spite of the societal challenges, women can carve out a niche for themselves in the society with prayers, hard work and diligence.

According to the senator, women are the life support of many homes and functional establishments and, as such, deserve to be celebrated. She said her experience in politics has taught her that women who wish to succeed in life must put in a great deal of effort to pull through.

The lawmaker said she does not advocate an unfair advantage for women, however, she called on institutions and establishments to provide equal opportunities for men and women to participate and partner in creating a more robust society.

She said gender has nothing to do with governance. According to her, there are good administrators in both men and women. She noted that she is running for governorship not because she is a woman, but because she has the competence, capacity and capability to deliver the desired dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra.

Ekwunife reiterated the need for Nigeria’s political space to be opened up to encourage the involvement of more women. She equally stated that her involvement in politics has not affected her in the discharge of her domestic duties to her family, urging successful career women not to abdicate their responsibilities.

She celebrated the women of Anambra State and Nigeria for their efforts in building homes, societies and nations. She urged them to use the resourceful abilities which nature has conferred on them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

Also, Ndigbo Royal Heritage Worldwide (NIROH) President General, Paul Okoye, commended Ndigbo for the visible educational empowerment often availed to the females and tasked them to surpass the present standards as that is one of the ways to lift women, who are the most vulnerable in the society, out of poverty.

Okoye said getting more people into schools remains one of the cardinal goals of NIROH as the group pursues its mandate of repositioning Igbo land.