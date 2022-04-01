Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwig in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Constituency, Ogun State, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Sikiru, popularly known as Banana, has promised to provide social amenities, if elected into the House of Representatives.

Addressing supporters at the launch of his campaign in Sango Ward, he also said he would contribute meaningfully to debates and sponsor bills that would impact positively on lives of his constituents.

He reassured that all major roads and streets would be graded while youths and traders would be empowered to boost their businesses.

“We need reliable politicians who will always fulfil their promises, unlike what we are experiencing now.”

He admonished the people to vote enmasse for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“The economy is in the doldrums and to salvage it, Nigeria needs oriented and serious minded leadership both at federal and state levels to perform the magic wand,” he said.