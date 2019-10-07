Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Chairman Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Tunde Lemo and Chairman/CEO of Coscharis Motors, Mr. Cosmos Maduka are some of the high profile speakers expected at the 6th public lecture of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria.

The lecture with theme eradicating poverty in Nigeria: the role of the church, entreprenuers and government holds next Tuesday at the Yaba, Lagos National Secretariat of the church.

Other speakers at the event, which begins by 10am, include chief consultant BAA Consult Dr Abiodun Adedipe and CEO Systemspecs Ltd John Obaro.