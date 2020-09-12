Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mzough-U-Tiv (MUT), a Tiv socio-cultural group has said that Benue’s militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana was extra-judicially murdered by the military.

President General of the organization, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, a retired Comptroller of Prisons described Gana’s killing as condemnable and a conspiracy against the Tiv tribe.

“This is extra judicial murder and MUT calls for a commission of inquiry into the killing. This is a conspiracy against the Tiv tribe.

“Why do you kill somebody who has voluntarily surrendered? It happened in south south, southwest, Niger-delta and other places and nothing happened.

He would have been taken to court and tried instead of just wasting him in that manner.

Ihagh noted that the deceased militia warlord was in the same vehicle with a Reverend Father and his council chairman when he was arrested by the military and subsequently killed.

“The military should stop lying that there was a shootout because there was nothing like that,” The MUT President General stated.

He urged the military to release those other repentant youths who were arrested along with Gana so that they can continue with the amnesty program.