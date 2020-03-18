Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The new leadership of the Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mzough U Tiv (MUT), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari over his last year’s promise to rehabilitate 175,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) from Benue State who were displaced as a result of herdsmen attack to enable them to go back to their ancestral homes.

The newly sworn President General of Mzough U Tiv, CP Iorbee Ihyagh (retd), made the appeal in a chat with reporters at the Tor Tiv palace, Gboko, after his inauguration, lamenting that thousands of Tiv people are still taking refuge in the eight IDP camps across the state.

He called on the President to make good of his promise particularly now that the rainy season is approaching with its attendant environmental and health challenges.

Mr Ihyagh also drew the attention of the President to the renewed attack on Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsmen and called on the Federal Government to support the anti-open grazing law in Benue.

While noting that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of chaos, he urged the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to the state to tackle the rising spate of insecurity.

Meanwhile, the new executive committee of Mzough U Tiv was sworn in by Tor Tiv, HRM Prof James Ayatse, with a charge to aggressively fight for the cause of the Tiv nation.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the executive committee, the President of the Mzough U Tiv, CP Ihyagh, promised to tackle the insecurity in Tiv land in collaboration with the government and traditional council among other agendas for the Tiv nation.

Others sworn as new executives of MUT are Mr Iorbee Luter, Dr Aese Akpusugh, Br Steven Akpera, Julius Tyovenda Iortyom, Hon Innocent Anume as well as Mrs Ngumaren Aniwen and Joseph Koriyor.

Others are Engr Edward Ujege, General Aindir (retd), Kwaghhar Aese, Emmanuel Iortyer, Prof Daniel Saror, Prof David Ker and Justice Bokon Utsaha, Sen Fred Orti and Justice Terna Fefa Puusu were sworn in as trustees and Ex Officios.