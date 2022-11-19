From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has condemned in totality the senseless attacks that perished family of nine and two others in Maikatako and Follo villages of Butura District in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mutfwang who visited the scene of the attack, in companied of his running mate, Ngo Josephine Piyo and campaign team, commiserated with the bereaved families whose loved ones were gruesomely murdered in their sleep and sympathized with the affected communities and the entire people of Plateau State.

He pledged to work towards providing a conducive atmosphere where Plateau people will be secured to carry out their legitimate business activities without harassment or intimidation if given the mandate.

Mutfwang noted with grief that Bokkos people have suffered huge security challenges that have consumed several lives and properties.

He explained that preservation of Plateau heritage would be one of his topmost priorities, adding that he will not want to be a leader who will be burying his people in such painful and agonizing circumstances.

President Butur Community Development Association, Mr Philip Julson, appreciated Mutfwang and his team for the condolences visit and applauded the PDP family on the Plateau for standing with the community in its moment of grief.

He also called on security agencies and the government to be proactive in tackling insecurity in the state, by taking every intelligence report or tips seriously.

The Village Head of Follo, Mr Joseph Mangut Tabai, and a representative of the women in Follo, Mrs Victoria Maryom, both decried the incessant attacks on their villages, and the failure of government to protect their lives and properties.

At the Palace of the Saf Ron Kulere, the acting President, Bokkos Local Government Traditional Council, the Saf Kulere, HRH Saf Lawrence Amadam Aizat (JP), appreciated Barr. Mutfwang for sympathizing with them, and applauded the PDP for setting the pace by always showing concern, being the first to do so, whenever Bokkos LGA is attacked.

The gubernatorial flag bearer also visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who are taking refuge at the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), RCC Bokkos. Before then, he was taken round to see the houses that were burnt down, including an Assemblies of God Church in Maikatako village.

The governorship hopeful supported the affected communities and IDPs with cash donations, and called on the State and Federal Governments, and indeed all people of conscience, to come to their aid.