From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has visited members of his campaign team at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) who were involved in a ghastly accident on Tuesday on their way to the zonal flag-off of Atiku-Mutfwang campaign in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

Mutfwang, who was in tears, drove straight from the campaign venue to JUTH, where the victims were receiving medical treatment, sympathized with the injured and their families and prayed for a full recovery.

The visibly agitated gubernatorial candidate who managed to conceal his tears from public glare, assured them of his support, in addition to full payment of their hospital bills.

Mutfwang also thanked the staff and management of JUTH for promptly attending to the accident victims and ensuring that they are in stable condition.

He appreciated the Chief Medical Director, Dr Pokop Bupwatda, and senior staff of the hospital, for rushing to the accident and emergency department, to join hands with emergency physicians, and provide assistance to the injured.

It was learned that so far, out of the 16 occupants of the vehicle, 6 were discharged on Tuesday and one on Wednesday morning, while the remaining are responding very well to treatment.