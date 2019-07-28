Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Mzough U Tiv, United Kingdom (MUTUK) has expressed deep sadness over the demise of the first woman Minister in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and educationist, Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Afazwana Ivase.

President of MUTUK, Dr. Kohol Iornem, in a statement signed by the Secretary, Ms. Salome Biam on behalf of the Executive Committee and members of MUTUK described the late Ivase as an amiable, affectionate and humble mother and community leader.

“Our dear Mother, although, even at octogenarian age, MUTUK received the news of your passage to eternal glory with utmost shock because your shadows have ever remained a protective shield and source of inspiration to us in adulthood anywhere in the world.

“We cannot forget your timely intervention at a time when MUTUK experienced some difficulties. Whenever you visited the United Kingdom, you made it a point of duty to continually preach peace and your words of wisdom guided our conduct. The history of Mzough U Tiv UK will not be complete without the mention of the significant role you played in rebuilding the organisation.”

Recalling how the late Mama Ivase influenced many lives positively through mentorship as Commissioner in Benue State and later, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, MUTUK promised to ensure that her crusade for girl child education and women’s right would not only be enlivened but sustained in her fond memory.

“We heartily commiserate with the Ivase family over this irreparable loss. Goodnight, Mama. We pray God to accepts you in His warm embrace and heavenly kingdom until we meet in heavenly bliss,” the statement read in part