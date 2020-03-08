Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as all security apparatus in Nigeria to ensure that the incessant loss of lives occasioned by herdsmen attacks in Benue is halted with immediate effect.

The Tiv socio-cultural organisation maintained that the safety and security of the people should be the number one duty of the government, without which all other areas of a stable life are made impossible.

MUTUK President Dr Kohol Shadrach Iornem in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ms Salome Biam, lamented that over the last few years the organisation had watched the systematic killing, destabilisation and eviction of Tiv people from their ancestral lands.

He said that despite concerted efforts in the past to address the increasing spate of killings by herdsmen in the state, Benue is again witnessing an upsurge in the killing of Tiv natives.

The statement reads:

“In January 2018, Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) members gathered outside the Nigeria High Commission in London to protest the massacres and systematic extermination of our brothers and sisters at home in Benue State.

“MUTUK also delivered a petition to the then British Prime Minister, Theresa May, asking the British government to intervene and put pressure on the Federal government of Nigeria to do their duty and secure the lives of its citizens.

“It is with great sadness and grave concern that again we find ourselves here witnessing an upsurge in the killing of Tiv sons and daughters in our homeland of Benue State and other surrounding communities in Nigeria.

“We had hoped that we had seen the last of these barbaric acts but alas, again the distressing calls, messages and images are reaching us. The headlines are again reading, ‘Renewed attacks on Benue community’, ‘Herdsmen kill four in renewed Benue attack’, and so on.

“During the height of the attacks by so-called herdsmen, there was precious little urgency shown by the relevant powers in curbing the massacres, which murdered hundreds and sentenced thousands more to be displaced and confined to IDP camps, a horrendous situation which is sadly still ongoing.”

Iornem stated that the entire Management Committee of MUTUK would not relent but will again be using all the resources and contacts available to it in the UK and worldwide to make their voices heard once more.

The MUTUK President and the entire Mzough U Tiv UK membership expressed solidarity with the Benue State Government and people of Benue State, pledging not to rest until peace and stability are restored to the land.