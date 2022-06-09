From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK), has donated food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), taking refuge in North Bank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The items included bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles, Sugar, gallons of cooking oil, tomato paste, Garri and tubers of yam.

Speaking while presenting the food items on Thursday, MUTUK President, Prof. Kohol Iornem said was borne out of deep concern by members of the union about the plight of the people who were displaced following armed herdsmen attacks on their communities.

Iornem who said the Union brought the food items to ameliorate the suffering of the IDPs decried the deplorable condition in which they were living in even as he assured that the MUTUK would sustain support to them as well as other less privileged persons in rural communities of Benue State to improve their wellbeing.

The MUTUK President who is also the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Kwande/Ushongo House of Representatives Seat said he was glad that despite their condition, the IDPs were in high spirit.

While encouraging them not to lose hope but keep trusting in God Almighty for peace to reign, Iornem promised that MUTUK would continue to call on the Federal Government to do the right thing by beefing up security in order to enable the people return back to their ancestral homes and to their socio-economic life.

On his part, President General of Tiv Socio-Cultural Organisation, Mzough- U -Tiv (MUT) Worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh (CP rtd.) also expressed sadness over the continued stay of the IDPs in camps, just as he appealed to the Federal Government to put an end to the incessant attacks.

Receiving the food items on behalf of the IDPs, Camp Chairman, Gabriel Yev who commended MUTUK for the gesture, disclosed that over 10,000 people who fled from Guma and Makurdi Local Governments were taking refuge in the camp.

Mr Yev lamented that they have been enduring all sorts of hardship, ranging from hunger, insecurity and disease outbreak called on other well meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to come to their aid.

