From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The President, Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK), Prof. Kohol Iornem has assured that the body will continue to promote Tiv language and culture as well as unity and growth of its members.

Prof. Iornem who stated this at this year’s annual Tiv Day Celebration by MUTUK in the United Kingdom, maintained that despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, MUTUK came out stronger and recorded many successes in the past 12 months.

He listed the achievements to include the purchase of a dialysis machine for NKST Hospital Mkar, visit to the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) Camp in North Bank, Makurdi where food and non food items were donated to the displaced persons.

The MUTUK President who pledged sustained support to IDPs in the state also disclosed that the organisation has concluded talks with the Irish Embassy to allow Tiv people in Ukraine to seek refuge in Ireland.

Iornem further posited that an opportunity has also been created for members to promote their businesses and activities across the broader community at a minimal cost.

He revealed that MUTUK’s annual financial contribution to the laudable project, Ayatutu Ka Se Foundation is expectedly, a solution to the many problems the Tiv Nation is facing, stressing that the active involvement of members in politics in Nigeria is a way of availing themselves the opportunity to impact the people.

He commended members of MUTUK, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse and his wife, Professor Felicia Ayatse, Governor Samuel Ortom, former president of Mzough U Tiv Worldwide, Engr Edward Ujege, the current President of Mzough U Tiv Worldwide, CP Iorbee Ihagh (Rtd), Prof. David Iornem, Dr Kuranen Baaki, Dr Moses Yaor for their unwavering support.

On his part, the Tor Tiv, HRM James Ayatse applauded MUTUK’s contributions to homeland developments, saying the President and the Exco have done very well.