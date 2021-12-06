By Doris Obinna

Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Lagos branch will tomorrow begin their 22nd biennial conference/annual general meeting in Lagos.

The two-day scientific conference with the theme, “Health and Security: A Critical Appraisal,” holds at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking at a briefing, MWAN acting President, Ibironke Sodeinde, said as COVID-19 pandemic takes it tolls, the main focus of the theme is to improve the health and wellbeing of every Nigerian, especially women and children.

At the conference, Sodeinde, would be installed as the 23rd president of the association for the 2021-2023 biennium.

Sodeinde, while noting that the biennial conference is open for medical and non-medical women, disclosed the 2019 to 2021 biennium was supposed to be led by the incumbent President, Olufumilayo Francis-Ajose who passed on April 25, 2020.

