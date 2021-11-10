By Steve Agbota

The alliance of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN and Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) Steering Committee, yesterday, reaffirmed commitment to enforce the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in furtherance to the sustainability of cargo movement through water transportation.

The Steering Committee, in a joint press briefing in Lagos, noted that, in view of barging activities as a mode of cargo transportation, SOP should be adhered to by operators.

The SOP is expected to commence next Monday, November 15, 2021, alongside the inauguration of the Steering Committee Management Unit with terms of reference for implementation of SOP on barging activities in the country.

Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee, MWUN/BOAN Alliance, Harry Tonye Leonard, explained that MWUN and BOAN have formed an alliance, culminating in the constitution of 10-man committee vested with the power to develop a Standard Operating Procedure for barging activities in Nigeria.

Leonard, a Deputy President General , MWUN, stated that the SOP is aimed to cover issues of safety, maintenance, training, documentation and certification, chandling, medical, communications, levies and dues, welfare, guide to conduct, fueling, berthing speed , insurance and barging management system app (BMS).

“The barge steering Committee, having completed this aspect of its job is privileged to present to you and the public the completed booklet containing the SOP for barge operation in Nigeria.

“The SOP will serve as guide to any and every person or organisations involved in barging operation within Nigeria territorial waters,” he said.

Head of Enforcement BOAN and member of the committee, Alhaji Nura Wagani, pointed out that barges belonging to members of association are of high standard, explaining that volume of cargoes moved within the last 10 months was quite high. Wagani said barging activities has aided decongestion of the ports, adding that barges belonging to members are licensed from maritime regulatory agencies of the Federal Government.

