The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has charged the police and other security agencies in the country to put in place measures to ensure adequate security at the nation’s seaports.

President-General of the union, Adewale Adeyanju, in a statement, said as a disciplined and responsible body, it has zero tolerance for criminality.

He warned that anybody caught pilfering cargoes at the nation’s ports would be made to face the full weight of the law.

He said, “Recently, the social media was awash with reports of stealing and broaching of cargoes in our seaports by some miscreants.

“The National Secretariat of MWUN is now being inundated with the same report of alleged pilfering, stealing and broaching of cargoes in our seaports by some scoundrels erroneously believed to be dockworkers.”

He stated that pilfering, stealing and broaching of cargoes are criminal acts, which no disciplined and responsible organisation should condole.

“Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, being a disciplined and responsible union has zero tolerance for any form of criminality as its constitution loathes same,” he said.

He noted that dockworkers of today are refined individuals who would not risk their robust terminal benefits by engaging in broaching of cargoes, adding that they know the sanctions that await any authentic dockworker caught in any criminal act.

He emphasised that the union is against those evil act and as such call on the security agencies operating in the ports, especially the Nigerian Ports Police as well as the terminal operators security personnel to put in place tight security measures to tackle the menace which is capable of damaging the image of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

“We also advise that whoever is caught in this criminal act should not be spared but be visited with the full weight of the law no matter how highly placed,” he stressed.