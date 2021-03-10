Apparently determined to sustain the industrial peace in port operations at the nation’s eastern seaport, District chairmen from out port stations of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN has reaffirmed commitment to ensure continuous harmony.

The District chairmen from the out ports who endorsed President General of the Union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, for a second term in office, maintained that the maritime sector has witnessed relative peace and harmony hence the need for sustainability through the leadership style and quality of the incumbent.

The district leaders of the union from the out ports comprising, Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri, described the union’s boss as an individual worthy of emulation. According to them, the incumbent President General has impacted positively to the lives of members of the eastern ports thus the need to reelect him.

Speaking at a solidarity visit to the National Secretariat of the Union in Lagos recently, the district chairman in charge of Port Harcourt District, MWUN, Comrade Tony Nwokocha, expressed gratitude for the leadership prowess of the Union’s helmsman in the last four years.

He called on members of the union to embrace peace to ensure smooth port operations as it were in the last four years under the leadership of Adeyanju.

The District Chairman, said they had come to declare their supports for Comrade Adeyanju, pointing out that Adeyanju deserve a third term if not for the union’s constitution.

“In our last conference somebody mentioned that labour will present a president of this country and I want to the Nigerian Labour Congress that we are ready because we have somebody to present and that person is the indomitable Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.’

“The MUWN is interested because we have the most qualified leader by name Adeyanju ; in short Nigerian politicians should come and learn from MWUN of Nigeria.

According to him, the PG’s attributes as ambassador of peace and humble character qualified him for re-election.

“We want to use this medium to let our PG know that our coming to Lagos from out port is to declare our stand and we are here for PG’s second tenure. At the put port, we don’t have any black sheep, we are here to declare our loyalty and total support for PG’s re-election. The reason we want to re-elect our PG is because of his attributes as an ambassador of peace and a bundle of humility,” he said.

Responding, Comrade Adeyanju, said that having being endorsed, he would use his second term in office to reposition some of the ills in the industry even as he maintained that the era of using workers as slave labour is over.