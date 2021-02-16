Akinsaya Seun is still relishing in the excitement, though it is over five years down the memory lane that he attained the feat.

He is the brain behind Mp3bullet, a creative blog that bagged the Best Music Blog of the Year Awards at POPA Awards 2016.

He said that the award meant a lot to him, and has since spurred him to remain dedicated to giving the best to his ardent followers.

POPA Awards is a classic and recognition award platform that honours brands and individual’s hard work that basically has good online reputation.

It aims at encouraging and honouring both the A-list and potential coming up brands and individuals in Nigeria and that’s why our Theme is: Supporting the power of social Media in Nigeria.

Seun said that it was a privilege for the official website of Mp3bullet Media, to have bagged the Best Music Blog of the Year Awards at POPA Awards 2016, amid other hundreds of music blogs.

In the same award where Wizkid was crowned the artiste of the year, Mp3bullet was honoured alongside, Adekunle Gold, Lindaikeji, GTBank, Obi Asika, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun and other influential people in the industry.

In his words, the best is yet to be seen from him, even as he pledged to continue to reinvent himself for the benefit of all stakeholders in the industry both home and abroad.