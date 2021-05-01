From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr. Segun Oni, has disclosed that his ambition ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state was to optimally utilize the state’s resources to develop the people.

Oni, who governed Ekiti between May 29, 2007 and October 15, 2010, said his intention to recontest for the coveted seat, was not targeted at corrupt enrichment of himself, family and political cronies.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday while unveiling members of his campaign team that would power his governorship ambition in 2022.

A former member of the House of Representatives, representing Efon/Ijero/Ekiti West, Hon Yemi Arokodare, was appointed as the Director General of the campaign team.

Oni while addressing his supporters at his campaign office in Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti Metropolis where the event was held, assured that his mission is to unite the party and wipe out divisive tendencies among the contending forces, for the PDP to emerge victorious in the poll.

The ex-governor said: “The PDP Family is an inclusive political community with a level-playing ground for all party members; we will leave no one behind because it is big enough to accommodate diverse interests, groups and everyone.

“This developmental journey is not about us, our friends or associates; it is about the people who have shown tremendous confidence in our ability to turn the state’s fortunes around and guarantee Ekiti a secured future.

“It is largely about deploying Ekiti resources to develop its people. This is not about personal enrichment or personalising governance for a few cronies.

“That the people are coming forward volunteering their cars for the PDP Family branding is a testament to who we are and a demonstration of pure love, confidence and trust in our commitment to make Ekiti State a better place for all.

“The campaign has not started, but the people are eager to create awareness and assure themselves that there is a viable alternative to the present situation in the State and will never take this for granted.

“We urge everyone to be orderly, lawful, show good conduct and use the branded vehicles in a manner that will further endear the PDP Family to the people.”