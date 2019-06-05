Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has restated his stand to promote excellence and merit in appointments even as he warned Akwa Ibom stakeholders and political leaders to refrain from putting pressure on him over political appointments.

Speaking during the swearing in of newly sworn in head of civil service and permanent secretaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Emmanuel, said he may retain most members of the immediate past executive council because of the numerous projects he needs to complete under their supervision.

“Don’t come and tell me this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped, because everybody worked and they all supported me. If you attempt to blackmail anybody, that will even spur me to reappoint that person,” he said.

The governor, who charged the newly sworn in Head of the Civil Service, Effiong Edem Essien, and permanent secretaries, to raise the bar of excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities, also announced that more permanent secretaries would soon be appointed.

“Like I always say, nobody should send me text message to lobby for any candidate because that is the surest route to the disqualification of such a person. Once I receive a name of any director from a stakeholder, it means the person is not qualified and lacks self-confidence.”

He expressed his desire to spread the appointments across the local government areas, but decried the absence of qualified personnel from some local governments areas, an issue he said should be of serious concern to stakeholders in such areas.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further urged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism and tolerance in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While urging the new head of civil service to maintain a good relationship between the labour unions and government for a robust industrial harmony in the state, Emmanuel stressed that the three permanent secretaries, including Effiong Edet Ekpenyong, Inyang Inyang Jameson and Imoh Bassey Inyang, were selected on merit from among the various directors and deputy directors who he personally interviewed.