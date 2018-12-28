Today, the industrial community of Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, will be agog for the celebration of 55th Ofala festival of His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth O. Orizu III.

In this interview, the monarch talks about what to expect at the event, his years on the throne, Nnewi people and many other things.

Why do you hold Ofala every December?

Ofala in December is billed to bring to an end the activities of the year. It is a period when people are free to come and celebrate with their Igwe. Initially, the Ofala was celebrated on the last Saturday before Christmas, but because of pressure and demands, it was moved to December 23, 24 before finally to December 28. When it was holding on the Saturday before Christmas, we discovered it could fall on December 16 or 17. What happened then was that people would come home for the Ofala and then go back to Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and other places only to return for Christmas a few days after. It was inconvenient.

So, after many demands, it was decided that the Ofala festival be fixed on December 28, in between Christmas and New Year, to be able to accommodate everybody.

What are we expecting in the 2018 edition?

This year is unique. It is unique in the sense that, for somebody to be on throne for 55 years, it’s not a day’s job. I am not only 55 years on the throne, but also 93 in age. I am physically fit, mentally alert and all that. It calls for good celebration.

This year is special because we are expecting the governors of Ebonyi and Abia states and, of course, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State as well as representatives from the federal level.

On the same date, the Igwe will be honouring Governor Umahi with a chieftaincy title as well as the chairman of the Governing Board of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi. Also, we have a Wonder Boy, an Nnewi son who is 11 years old and has received almost 120 awards in the music industry, locally and internationally. Igwe will be presenting to him a certificate of recognition. His name is Ozioma Chukwujama, son of Ada di Oramma.

What challenges have you encountered on the throne?

Like every other thing or area in life, challenges have come over the years. In the olden days, the town did every other thing for the throne. When it was planting season, the communities would gather and plant for the Igwe and harvest at the appropriate time. These days, things have changed. There is full demand on the resources of the palace without a commensurate income to handle that. And because Nnewi is unique, the occupant of the throne does not do any work. Not that he does not work, the only work he does is get up every morning start meeting with people, solving their problems until evening. So, he will not even have time to do extracurricular activities to get money. Do you understand?