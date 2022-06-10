History was made on Sunday, June 5, 2022 when FK Management, an international events company owned by Funke Kuti, staged a breath-taking Afrobeat concert tagged: ‘Father & Son: The Experience’.

Co-headlined by Femi and Made Kuti, the show left several celebrities and attendees breathless and in awe. Hosted by popular MC and comedian, Omo Baba 1, the concert also had performances by Olusegun and his Afrobeat band.

The event, which lasted five hours, was also used as a platform to surprise Femi with a rare, expensive saxophone as a birthday gift before he sets out on his 7-week American tour. The saxophone, a Limited Edition Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022, was made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Selmer saxophone that was manufactured in 1922. The rare saxophone was, however, acquired by Femi’s family led by his sister, Yeni, his son, Made and committee of friends and presented as a gift to the Afrobeat legend.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on reason for the surprise, Yeni Kuti aka YK Power said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who always puts others before him, and is very hardworking. “I set up a group and we came up with suggestions on what we should gift him as he turned 60. Some said car, others said saxophone. I decided on the saxophone. The reason for the sax is because his current saxophone is very old and has been giving him issues. The saxophone is about 20-something-years-old and he won’t change it. He would always give the excuse that he can’t afford it. I am so happy he’s turning 60 and we were able to make him happy with the gift,” she explained.

For Made, the gift was worth every emotion it erupted from his father. The young singer and multi-instrumentalist also corroborated his aunt’s submission, saying he knew his father wanted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times. According to the 26-year-old grandson of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, he had first seen the Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022 at a store in the company of his father during one of their tours.

“I saw it in my father’s eyes that he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs. We planned the surprise because we all wanted to do something special for my dad. He constantly goes out of his way for people, does so much self-sacrifice, is very selfless, and always thinking about his family and friends. He’s not a materialistic person, hence it was tough getting him a gift but I knew he had been having issues with his saxophone and he’s also very attached to it.

“He didn’t even believe there was a superior version of the Selmer saxophone until I showed him at the Selmer Alto Supreme 2022. I knew he wanted it but he said he couldn’t afford it because he has school fees to pay for my brothers and sisters and other responsibilities.

That’s why we eventually all agreed on the sax,” Made narrated.

An elated Femi Kuti couldn’t hide his joy, as the new saxophone was presented to him. “This, as far as I am concerned, is bigger than the Grammy. I can’t ask for more,” he said. “I felt they were planning something but thought maybe they’ll just surprise me with a cake. I was very shocked when I saw it. I’m very grateful to my family and friends.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .