Ghana-based Nigerian Godspop singer, Chidiebere Ijeoma aka Chi-Don, has unleashed a new single, Chineke Enweghi Size.

According to Chi-Don, his sound is God’s Music Made in The Street (Godspop). “I am excited to announce that my latest single, Chineke Enweghi Size is out and banging! My music is meant to affect the man on the street positively. My inspiration comes from above, as my lyrics and music are revealed to me in the dreams,” he said.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy and Chi-Don, Chineke Enweghi Size features Lewis while the video of the song was shot in Dubai. “I was ill for seven years before God healed me hence the song, Chineke Enweghi Size. I went into music as a calling, to reach out to people on the streets,” Chi-Don stated.