Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi has said that his abductors were kind to him throughout the three days he spent in their den.

Akinkunmi, it would be recalled, was abducted early hours of last Friday in his New GRA residence in Makurdi, the Benue State capital by heavily armed gunmen.

He was however released early hours of Monday and has since reunited with his family.

Speaking to newsmen at his residence few hours after his release, the former state President of Yoruba Community gave a graphic account of his 3-day sojourn in the kidnappers’ den saying it was only by the grace of God that he returned alive to his family.

He said his abductors gave him just enough food to keep him alive and relatively healthy to return to his family in one piece.

“I thank God I’m alive because many don’t go through this kind of ordeal and come back alive. I also thank the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and people of Benue for their show of solidarity and prayers for my release.

“The prayers were reaching me while I was in the kidnappers den because God put it in the mind of my captors to be kind to me although I was blindfolded. I was just praying to be out as quickly as possible.

The Tito boss said the heavily armed abductors entered his residence at about 12:45am last Friday and quietly opened the main door after which they went straight into his bedroom.

“When I saw that they were armed to the teeth, I cooperated with them. They picked me away in my car and then blindfolded me. I didn’t know where they took me but we kept going for about 45 minutes before reaching that destination.

“I was sleeping on the mat for the three days that I was in their custody. However, my abductors were kind to me.”

Akinkunmi also commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Mukaddas Garba for his dexterity which culminated in his release.

He however sent a strong message to his abductors saying it’s time for them to repent or face the judgement of God.

“My message to my captors is that God will put in their hearts to repent. For me, I have forgiven them but I pray they repent before it is too late.”

Akinkunmi also stressed that the need for government to engage youths in meaningful ventures is very important adding that the cliche, ‘an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’ is very true.

“We should not allow our youths to stray away. Government should ensure our children are trained from their youthful age. They must ensure they go to school and at a certain stage if they cannot continue with education, government should evolve a policy that will enable them to learn a trade.

He lamented that today’s youths are no longer interested in learning trade because they want to make quick money warning that if this trend continues, their wouldn’t be artisans to do all the menial jobs.

“Our youths are no longer interested in learning trades like mechanic and the rest of them. That’s why you see more okada riders in town than mechanic apprentices. If care is not taken, time will come in this country that we will no longer have mechanics to work on our vehicles.