Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the achievements of his administration have killed other political parties in the state.

Wike made the assertion during the reception organised by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) into PDP.

The defectors included former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.

Wike said prior to 2015, the APC had promised to transform the country, fix the East-West road and provide good governance to Nigerians.

But he said, on the contrary, the APC has continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office.

“Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the APC? They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President,” he said.

The governor bemoaned the marginalisation of Rivers State and regretted that several years after the Federal Government awarded the N120 billion Bodo-Bonny road, it has failed to provide its counterpart funding, allowing only the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project.

“Look at since they started the Bonny- Bodo road, what has happened? As we speak, Federal Government has not released their counterpart funding for that road. Now, NLNG said let us do it and then deduct it from the tax we are going to pay to the federal government. Is it how they have been doing in other states?” He asked.