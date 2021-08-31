Swag Omoluabi, whose real name is Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, has given an insight into the reasons he is passionate about giving out to the needy.

According to the seasoned entrepreneur and brand influencer, he has passion with identifying with the poor in the society because he always feels for them. By giving out to the vulnerable, Swag Omoluabi believes he is performing a sacred duty as ordained by God.

“My act of giving cut across all sides, whether you are a Muslim or a Christian and irrespective of your tribes, I have joy in giving out to people,” Swag Omoluabi said during an interview with journalists in Lagos.

“Even before I become somebody today, I have been giving out to people. So philantropism has always been part of my life. Because of this, I formed the Street Outreach which objective is to go out from time to time to be with the poor in the society, give them food and other items,” he said.

Swag Omoluabi and his Street Outreach was at Ikorodu garage sometime not too long agoto feed people with foods and drinks on the streets on behalf of Mr. Dutch Foundation.

Swag Omoluabi also made a surprise visit to the old people in Lagos last Christmas where they were given some tokens to make them happy during the yuletide.

“I could not imagine the happiness on the faces of these old people. They expressed their joy receiving my widow mite for the Christmas no matter how little it was. They prayed for me. This is my joy seeing people happy because I touch their lives,” he said.

Speaking about his knack for philantropism, the CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics said that: “I believe in the saying that “Give, no matter how little it is.” To me giving is fun, giving is my passion because I love to see people happy.

“I can remember the other time we did a street outreach at Ijora Badia in the suburb of Lagos, we were able to touch many households, we fed the streets by sharing foods to the people. They were so happy. I must confess, the happiness of these people was my happiness. They were filled with joy. My experience with the vulnerable in our society has shown to me that food is life.”

Swag Omoluabi called on Nigerians, especially the rich to imbibe the spirit of giving, adding that “we must always be our brothers’ keeper as God has directed us.”

