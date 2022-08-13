From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he would bring an end to incessant strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU), if elected president in the 2023 polls.

Atiku made the promise, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at a programme organised by PDP to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day celebration. The PDP candidate, who expressed displeasure at the six-month old ASUU strike and the inability of the Federal Government to resolve the issue, said such a thing would not happen under his watch as president.

According to him, “the most important and fundamental rights of any youth is the right to education. Therefore, I take very strong exception to the strike by ASUU and the inability of the government to resolve that crisis. It will never happen under a PDP government or under my administration when I am elected. I want to pledge that I will work with university authorities and government to make sure we end this incessant strike by ASUU.”

Atiku, who is also a former vice president, added that it is the responsibility of any responsible government to make sure that right to education is given to the youth.

The PDP candidate promised that if elected president, he would run a “youth inclusive government.” He enjoined the youths to embrace the opposition party, as it offers them the best opportunities to actualize their dreams.