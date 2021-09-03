Anambra shall integrate technology in her school curricula at all levels, while the youths must be provided with the necessary skills/empowerment for the global 21st century jobs of tomorrow once the Labour Party(LP) candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo takes over the reins of power in the state.

This was part of Agbasimalo’s inviolable pledge to the crowd of enthusiastic supporters, who thronged the second massive rally in Onitsha, Saturday afternoon.

According to him, Anambra children have always been world beaters and, “ I pledge to sustain same.

“I shall not play or take for granted the teachers’ salary and welfare. I take it personal that we must motivate our teachers and open up a healthy competition among them.

“We will invest in the education of our children and young adults, by increasing the budgetary allocations to education …”

The young firebrand candidate also noted that since security is very paramount in all human endeavours and as insecurity has literally become a daily nightmare to citizens of Nigeria today, he pledged to rejig the existing pattern and infrastructure all over the state under his watch.

Listing healthcare, agriculture, commerce/industry, environment, infrastructure, civil service, sports, women/youth empowerment, etc as part of key areas to be given special attention, Agbasimalo therefore, urged all citizens to key into his vision and drive to massively vote for him, his deputy, Chinedu Muokwe, and LP on Nov 6 to ensure they see these promises fulfilled.

Leading a contingent of LP state chairmen from parts of the country led by Peter Diugwu, chairman, LP FCT; Chief Arambambi(Ogun chairman; Tony Ezeagubo(Delta chairman) and Alhassan Mohammed Fawn(representing Organized Labour), the Anambra chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh charged the electorate in Anambra to embrace LP, as a party with citizens as its focus.

The Deputy National Secretary, Prince Kennedy Chigozie in his introductory remarks, pointed out that “the Anambra project is that of the Nigerian Youths.”

He charged the populace to embrace it, that it was why LP chose two very young adults as candidate and running mate, emphasising, “this is no more time for geriatrics who refuse to quit the stage for the ICT compliant brains…”

While introducing the National Executives led by the chairman, Julius Abure, the National Organizing Secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu said they were physically present as a testament to the huge support the candidate enjoys among the hierarchy, nationwide.

The national chairman, described Anambra as a home of LP and would love it to come cheerfully always, especially March 17, 2022 during the inauguration of Agbasimalo as the governor of the state. He appealed for massive support on November 6,2021 with all their votes.

