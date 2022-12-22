From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential candidate (LP), Peter Obi said on Thursday that his administration if elected will be driven by youths and women mostly.

Obi who spoke at a town Hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, assured that this does not mean the old people will not be carried along but that they will be mostly advisers while the youths will spearhead the government.

“This government is going to be youth and women government. The old people will be there as advisers, they will guide us, we will respect them but the youth will Spear head it”

Obi also told the crowded Town Hall meeting made up of largely youths and students that he will increase education funding and grant autonomy to the Universities, also grant loans to the students and ensure that strikes in Education sector is nipped in the bud finally.

“A government that refused to recognise the impact of education to developement is doomed” he said

He reiterated what is contained in his manifesto that education will be well funded, “I said we will fund education, we will increase the funding. We will invest in education because the greatest investment any society can do is education. The more educated a society is the more developed they are.

LP flag bearer regretted that that nation is placing more emphasis on building physical infrastructure when the human infrastructure is still suffering especially in the area of education.

According to him,“So we will fund education at tertiary level through collaborations, government will bring the money and we can also get some corporations to support and we will give students loan. University should be able to manage their resources, so they don’t have to shut down.

Obi noted that in Nigeria University system as it stands today so many things are not adding up but promised sit with ASUU and sort things out.

He assured the cheering crowd of mostly students “I will not allow them to make you to stay 8 years for a 5 years course. 5 years will be 5 years. If I have a problem with ASUU it is between me and them. You shouldn’t suffer for our disagreement.

“I assure you that when i become president I will visit at least 10 university in a year. I visited over 500 secondary schools when I was a governor in Anambra. And all their school prefects have my phone number and I deal with them directly.”

“To make universities to work, so I am going to visit the universities and make them to work.”

Obi also met with the Rivers state traditional rulers in their chamber where he was warmly received by the their chairman, His Majesty, King Dsndedon Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanbo of Opobo.

He was accompanied by leadership of the party and the campaign council.