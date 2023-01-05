From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians to vote for him in the February 25 election, assuring that his administration will eradicate hunger and poverty plaguing the country.

The presidential hopeful who gave the assurance during the mega campaign rally of the party held on Thursday at the state pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, noted that he will ensure Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy and take the country to greater heights if elected for the top job.

Obi who explained that his administration will enthrone a positive change, said he will provide good jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and tackle the menace of insecurity, corruption and unite the country.

Obi said, “I want to assure you that if you vote for me as the next president of Nigeria, I will unite and secure this country.

” I will end hunger, poverty and provide good jobs for numerous unemployed graduates in Nigeria.

“My administration will move this country from consumption to production and bring the dividends of good governance to their door steps.

“I will not only stop corruption, I will eradicate poverty in every state of the federation because our youths will be properly taken care of and they will no longer be travelling out of the country for greener pastures.

” Ekiti kete please vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

The National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, who also spoke appreciated the party supporters for trooping out en masse to support the party.

Abure urged the party faithful and the people of the state to vote for Obi in the forthcoming election noting he will execute his promises to the letter as president. He added that Obi is reliable, dedicated, committed and ready to fight for the survival of youths and Nigerians.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Odunayo Okunade, admonished the party supporters, voters in the state not to sell their votes and also avoid moneybag politicians.

He urged them to vote for the Labour Party candidate saying Obi

has all it takes to lead the country.

He added that Obi will not disappoint them if voted for as the next president of Nigeria.

Party chieftains, supporters, well wishers from the 16 local government areas of the state were present at the rally.

Security agencies including the Nigerian police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and Department of State Security Service (DSS) were on ground to maintain law and order at the venue of the event