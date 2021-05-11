From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured the people that his government is not planning to sack workers despite the economic downturn.

The governor spoke on Sunday during the breaking of ‘Ramadan with Mr. Governor’ at the International Culture and Events Centre, (The Dome), Akure, the state capital.

He sought the understanding of workers in the state in the face of the harsh economic situation.

He said: “Our economy is bad at this time and we are also battling with insecurity. Some states have sacked their workers, some are no longer paying the N18,000 minimum wage but we are not going to do that.”

He said the first of its kind Government House Mosque built by his administration will be commissioned on June 4 as part of the projects to mark his 100 days in office.

The governor said the mosque would be named after the late Khaleel Fawehinmi, former chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, who died last year.

The governor, who said he doesn’t discriminate, called on both Muslims and Christians to co-exist peacefully, adding that both religions preach love and sacrifice.

He said his administration will continue to prioritise merit irrespective of religion backgrounds.